Doctor’s trial rescheduled, lawyer’s motion to suppress evidence

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The March 2021 jury trial for a doctor charged in a fatal crash involving an infant has been called off and rescheduled.

Back in January, police responded to the 1700 block of North Main Street on a report of a vehicle crash. The initial investigation indicated that Dr. Russel Legreid was driving his pickup truck on Main Street when he crossed the center line into the path of a minivan driven by 25-year-old Eliseo Martinez Jr.

Martinez and three children inside – aged 6, 5 and 2 months – were all taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where the 2-month-old was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Legreid was driving while intoxicated at the time. He faces four felony charges including causing catastrophic injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He has pleaded not guilty. It is alleged his blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.224 almost three times the legal limit.

Legreid is an ear, nose and throat doctor who used to practice in Bluffton but has since moved and practices in Georgia.

The trial was scheduled for March 15-18 at the Wells County Courthouse. However, during a status hearing held last week between Legreid’s attorneys, the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office and the judge, Legreid attorney filed a motion in limine and suppression hearing set.

A hearing on Legreid’s motion has been scheduled for March 18. The hearing will determine whether to exclude or admit evidence before it is offered at trial.

The trial has been rescheduled for Aug. 16-20.