EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Anthony J. Richardson, 30, of Newburgh, Indiana was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, on July 28, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Richardson’s residence, where multiple devices were found containing images of child sexual abuse. Documents say Richardson’s computer was later found to contain more than 1,400 videos of child sexual abuse, as well as evidence he used his computer to search for this material. Officials say the material Richardson collected included multiple videos depicting the rapes of preschool aged children and an extremely brutal depiction of the torture and sexual abuse of a prepubescent girl.

Also on July 28, 2020, during a recorded interview with law enforcement officers, Richardson admitted that he was sexually aroused by depictions of children being subjected to sexual abuse and had collected child sexual abuse materials for a long time.

“These types of cases are some of the most important to the FBI and our law enforcement partners as these images cause untold harm to the children depicted who are revictimized each time they are shared,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “This sentence shows the dedicated efforts of all who were involved in identifying and investigating the defendant to ensure he will no longer be able to exploit innocent children.”

Court documents say as part of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ordered that Richardson be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Officials say Richardson must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.