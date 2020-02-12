Do you dream of becoming an astronaut? NASA is hiring

(CNN) – If you’ve always dreamed of exploring space, here’s your chance. NASA is hiring!

The agency wants to get to the South Pole of the moon by 2024 and it wants to send a woman there for the first time, along with another man.

So starting on March 2, NASA will be accepting applications for its next class of astronauts. That class of astronauts, part of the Artemis Generation, will be a part of the agency’s efforts to prepare for another moon landing, and eventually, a landing on Mars.

“For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it’s an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut. We’re asking all eligible Americans if they have what it to takes to apply beginning March 2,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a news release.

Since the 1960s, 350 people have trained as astronaut candidates under NASA, the agency said.

NASA currently has 48 astronauts, but they need more.

NASA said the new “Artemis Generation” astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the Moon and Mars.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can apply on the USAjobs website from March 2 to 31.

Among the requirements: US citizenship, an advanced degree in a STEM field and at least two years of related professional experience or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft.

Candidates will also have to pass the NASA long-duration spaceflight physical and an online assessment.

NASA says it will select its new class of candidates in mid-2021.

