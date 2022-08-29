HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – More than 277,000 striped and hybrid striped bass were stocked across 12 Indiana public lakes, including Lake Clare, according to Indiana’s DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife.
East Fork Fish Hatchery produced more hybrid striped bass than requested for the whole year. Surplus fish were stocked in Monroe, Hardy, Shadyside, and Patoka lakes.
DNR said fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1.5 inches in length, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.
Here’s a full list of where the striped and hybrid striped bass are stocked:
- Lake Clare (Huntington County) – 420 hybrids
- Nyona Lake (Fulton County) – 1,040 hybrids
- Shadyside Park Lake (Madison County) – 1,575 hybrids
- Worster Lake (St. Joseph County) – 3,270 hybrids
- Cedar Lake (Lake County) – 7,810 hybrids
- Hardy Lake (Scott County) – 10,000 hybrids
- Lake Shafer (White County) – 12,910 hybrids
- Cecil M. Harden Lake (Parke County) – 15,233 striped bass
- Brookville Lake (Union and Franklin counties) – 15,274 striped bass
- Lake Freeman (Carroll and White counties) – 15,470 hybrids
- Patoka Lake (Dubois, Crawford, and Orange counties) – 54,000 hybrids
- Monroe Lake (Monroe and Brown counties) – 140,575 hybrids