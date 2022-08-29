HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – More than 277,000 striped and hybrid striped bass were stocked across 12 Indiana public lakes, including Lake Clare, according to Indiana’s DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife.

East Fork Fish Hatchery produced more hybrid striped bass than requested for the whole year. Surplus fish were stocked in Monroe, Hardy, Shadyside, and Patoka lakes.

DNR said fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1.5 inches in length, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.

Here’s a full list of where the striped and hybrid striped bass are stocked: