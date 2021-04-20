DNR: Inland stream trout season opens Saturday, staff stocking over 23K rainbow trout

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said its staff has been busy stocking more than 23,000 rainbow trout in preparation for this year’s upcoming stream trout opener on Saturday.



The DNR said the season officially starts at 6 a.m. By opening day, the DNR will have stocked 23,425 rainbow trout in 17 streams in 12 different counties. The stocked trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County and average roughly 11 inches in length.



View the 2021 Trout Stocking Plan at https://bit.ly/39TaLyT.



The DNR said trout will bite on a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.



Those 18 and older will need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout, the DNR said. The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of seven inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Additionally, any harvested brown trout caught below Brookville Tailwaters must be 18 inches or larger.

The DNR said there is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.



For more information about inland trout regulations, visit the Indiana Fishing Regulations Guide website.

