Divine fish dinners are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Giving because it’s the right thing to do. That’s the primary reason a local church decided to feed back into its community. “We’re just serving dinners,” said Curtis White, Pastor of Divine Faith Baptist Church. “My daughter and I were talking with our congregation and we decided to help out people during these trying times by giving them a free meal.”

Divine Faith Baptist Church is located at 1433 McCulloch Street. On Saturday, March 22, they left the collection plate inside and went outside to serve plates to needy families. “This is a good thing they’re doing. It helps the community,” said one man who came by to get a free dinner.

People came by drive-thru style to get the free meals. “We have whiting fish and also cole slaw and green beans,” said Tara Maydwell, one of the organizers.

“It’s the duty of the church,” said White. “As God blesses you, you want to give back. Yes, we have this small ministry on the corner, but we want to be a light in our community and I find this is a good way to do it by giving.”

Divine Faith gave away dinners to anyone who drove up. More than 400 meals were handed out free of charge, all paid for by personal donations for church members.

“It’s not just fish dinners either,” said White. “We want to do greater things in the community. We have mentoring groups. We have a prison ministry, a jail ministry and so many other things we’re trying to do in our community.”

Divine Faith is planning more fish dinner giveaways. “We’re trying to figure out the best time to hold another giveaway, hopefully soon,” said White. “We’re looking at maybe doing another one before summer.”