Diebold Road growth on horizon

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Half of the funding for the expansion of Diebold Road has been secured, bringing the project another step closer to reality.

Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne are splitting the cost of improving the road that marks city limits. The work is set to happen south of a newly installed roundabout near Dupont Road and north of N. Clinton Street.

Traffic flow has increased through the area as development hit a fever pitch along Dupont, near I-69.

Diebold narrows from four lanes to two lanes as cars travel south from the roundabout outside AMC Classic 20 movie theater. Cars on Diebold are required to stop at the intersection with Clinton, but Clinton traffic flows freely.

A view of Diebold Road looking north to Dupont Road.

County leaders have approved their side of the funding. Members of the Allen County Redevelopment Commission discussed this week the possibility of property acquisition along Diebold, but County Engineer Mike Thornson told WANE 15 it is too early in the process to know if that move will be necessary.

According to Thornson, a detailed plan of the work will be put together once the funding is in place. That plan should detail how much space is needed for the road’s expansion.

Highway Department leaders are planning on improvements to the intersection with Clinton, which would include the addition of traffic signals.

Fort Wayne City Council will take on the next step in the process, securing funding for the second half of the work.