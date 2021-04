Photo journalist Ross Kinsey grab this beautiful video this morning during the First News at 5 am. The name of the full moon in April is the “pink moon” which named after a flower called phlox., so the moon won’t look pink. It actually will look golden in the low horizon.

This is the first supermoon of the year. If you missed this supermoon don’t worry it will happen a second time in 2021 on May 26.