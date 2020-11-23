Developer to take over 150 acres along US 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A publicly unknown company has claimed 149 acres of land along U.S. 30 at Flaugh Road. In a deal handled by the city’s Redevelopment Commission, a local construction company has agreed to give up its piece of the property to allow the new developer to move in.

The large open field northwest of the Sweetwater campus has been in the control of the Redevelopment Commission. Designed to become a industrial park, Michael Kinder and Sons planned to build a new headquarters on six of the acres.

Monday afternoon, the commission voted to approve a new plan – allow the new company to take over the entire site and help MKS find a new location to build their headquarters.

According to Community Development Spokesperson Mary Tyndall, involved parties signed a non-disclosure agreement so the new company will not be revealed until a ‘thorough review of the property’ is done to ensure it meets the needs of the business.

According to the presentation by Community Development Director Nancy Townsend, Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant and representative for MKS, Tom Trent, the construction company can resume the original plan if the new company backs out.