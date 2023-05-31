FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday marked the first day of a four-month long detour at Rudisill Boulevard and Old Mill Road that has local residents working their way around street barriers and already wondering when it will all go away.

Area resident Dana Velez wants to know when all the construction is going to end.

The detour was put in place to allow city utilities to continue its progress on the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel that connects neighborhood pipes to the project, according to a media release from Fort Wayne officials.

The block-long detour affects drivers on Lexington and West Branning avenues, Sheridan Court and West Foster Parkway. Drivers will be able to turn south on Old Mill Road; going north, however is entirely blocked at Rudisill Boulevard.

The release states that motorists heading to Foster Park from the south should use Pettit Avenue to Old Mill Road and the park entrance.

After four months, the area will reopen with lane restrictions, the release stated.

Resident Dana Velez says she’s seen construction in the area for three years or more.

Motorists at Lexington Avenue have an obstacle course if they’re headed to West Foster Parkway, for instance.

Residents “are just not understanding why the park is still boarded off, why now all of these detour signs are put up to stop us from going to Old Mill Road. Detours will now (put drivers) once again through my neighborhood with so many children playing in the street and it’s just chaos and nobody knows why,” Velez told Wane 15 Wednesday afternoon.

“I knew they were opening up the sewers. I knew this tunneling was coming through. I thought it would be pulled out and finished. But I have not been told why it’s still going on. What is the construction still about?”,