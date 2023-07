STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters battled a blaze in Steuben County on Friday morning that ended with one person dead, but details about exactly what happened are not being released.

Angola Firefighters were called to a home in the 9100 block of E. 200 N. at 422 a.m., according to the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office.

Investigators then found someone who had died.

No other information has been made available.