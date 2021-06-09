DEMO; CPR knowledge is the difference between life and death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basic knowledge of CPR could make the difference in a life or death situation. The American Red Cross has tips and tricks in case of an emergency to ensure the safety of those around you.

When CPR is needed the first thing to do is to call 911. After that, American Red Cross teaches hands only CPR on the chest. For adults compressions are approximately 2 inches deep, and the entire hand is used. For children and youth, it is two fingers and 2 inch compressions.

If interested in learning about the courses the American Red Cross offers, more information can be found on the website.