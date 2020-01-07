Dem. candidate withdraws from race for Indiana governor

In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo, Democratic State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary speaks at a statewide meeting with residents in Valparaiso, Ill. (Kyle Telechan/Chicago Tribune via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary announced Monday that he is pulling out of the 2020 Gubernatorial Race.

According to a statement from Melton, he is withdrawing from the race to focus on reelection to senate. Melton stated that he believes that his time will be best spent fully engaged in the upcoming 20202 legislative session.

“I have chosen to devote my full time and energy to our fight in the Capitol and announce my withdrawal from the gubernatorial campaign,” stated Senator Melton.

The first-time senator put in a statement that over the past six months it has been a privilege traveling the state and hearing the concerns of Hoosier about educational funding, economic mobility draconian laws oppressing women’s ability to make their own health care decisions, and failure to honor our Veterans’ sacrifices.

Immediately after Sen. Melton’s withdrawal, Indiana GOP Chairman, Kyle Hupfer issued a statement.

“Indiana is on a roll and Governor Holcomb’s record of Putting People First is improving the lives of Hoosiers in all corners of the state. As I have said before, when these potential candidates travel the state, they will hear the same thing from Hoosiers in communities large and small: They like the direction of the state and look forward to four more years of leadership from Governor Holcomb.

The remaining Governor candidates are incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) , business owner Brian Roth (R ) , Woody Myers (D ) Josh Owens, (D) , and Bill Levin (L).