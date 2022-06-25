FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Decatur is having its 7th annual Dekegger event on Saturday, June 25th for anyone that like beer, barbecue and fun.

Dekegger is an event that started 7 years ago when people of Decatur wanted more people to come visit the city. They didn’t have an event that could not only bring the community together, but also people for the surrounding area come and enjoy what Decatur has to offer.

So the city started this event where they have home beer, live music, free parking, and its famous barbecue competition.

People have traveled from around the city and state to come for this one day event to smoke some meats and have a chance to win up to 3,000 dollars. Some competitors camped over night just for this competition, some arrived at 4 am to get things set up and ready for the day.

Dekegger starts at 4 pm and goes until 9 pm. There is plenty of parking, as there will be free parking everywhere. There is also free public bathrooms and the event is family friendly. You do have to be 21 to enter the beer tent to drink and try the different types of beer.

For ticket information on the beer tent and to learn more information about Dekegger, you can visit their Facebook page.