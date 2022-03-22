GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – They found the man laying cockeyed off a bed on his back with his arms up in the air in a state of rigor mortis.

To some, the dead man looked like he had been moved.

Still, a Garrett police captain told one of his detectives he didn’t have to come to the scene.

The department then made several missteps, failed to follow a county-wide protocol when looking into serious bodily injury cases and compromised the investigation into the killing of 51-year-old David Converset nearly two years ago, according to a scathing media release Tuesday from DeKalb County Prosecutor Claramary Winebrenner.

That failure, she wrote, possibly allowed someone else involved in the killing to go free.

When reached for comment, Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson was not yet aware of Winebrenner’s statement to media. He backed his department’s handling and involvement in the the case, though, saying his officers acted accordingly.

Ultimately, Converset’s wife was convicted in his killing.

“The investigation into the murder of David Converset was significantly compromised by the failure of the Garret Police Department to have their detective respond to the scene, which is required by the DeKalb County Death and Serious Bodily Injury Investigation Protocol,” Winebrenner wrote in the release.

Not having a detective respond to the home where Converset was found was just the beginning of failing to meet the her office’s protocol, according to Winebrenner, who sent documentation showing it has been in place for “guidance to law enforcement” since at least 2007.

Nobody with Garrett police consulted an Indiana State Police detective; nobody with the department came to an autopsy performed the next day; and nobody took photos of a softball bat that may have been used in Converset’s killing, Winebrenner wrote.

A Garret police captain and sergeant responded to Converset’s home on May 24, 2020 after his wife called emergency dispatchers, according to Winebrenner’s release.

There, they found Converset dead on his bed.

“The body had obviously been moved after death,” the media release from Winebrenner said.

Converset’s wife, Michelle Converset, told the captain and sergeant her husband fell often.

Despite this, his doctor declined to sign a death certificate and the DeKalb County Coroner ordered an autopsy, Winebrenner wrote in her release.

McPherson, however, said that once the coroner is involved it becomes the coroner’s case. It’s not clear when an autopsy was ordered or when the death was deemed suspicious, but the coroner was likely called soon after police arrived.

“Whenever there is an unattended death, we call the coroner,” the Garrett police chief said. “We give a lot of sway to the coroner, and he decides what to do. When he’s there, it’s his investigation.”

Once an autopsy was ordered, a Garrett police detective should’ve made the scene, Garrett police should’ve consulted with an Indiana State Police detective and a crime scene technician of their choosing should’ve been called, according to Winebrenner.

“None of these things occurred even though an autopsy was requested,” Winebrenner said in her release.

McPherson, however, said not every unattended death meets the criteria for Winebrenner’s protocol, and that his agency will not always be able to call a detective to every scene.

“We did call the coroner,” McPherson said. “We called the expert.”

Ultimately, an autopsy the following day found that Converset suffered significant injuries, including multiple fractured ribs, that were inconsistent with a fall as his wife described.

It is not clear whether the coroner requested law enforcement be present during the autopsy, or whether McPherson’s agency knew the death was deemed suspicious before the autopsy was performed.

Since no law enforcement attended this autopsy, a pathologist had to later reopen the body for Indiana State Police crime scene technicians – who took over the case roughly 24 hours after discovery of the body – to document wounds and injuries.

Since it had taken a full day for state police detectives and crime scene technicians to get involved, the investigation was a “now stale case,” Winebrenner wrote in her release.

State police investigators were able to gather enough evidence for prosecutors to charge Michelle Converset with counts of murder and battery. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement.

However, “many pieces of evidence were not able to be developed because of Garrett Police Department’s delay and failure to follow the Protocol,” according to Winebrenner’s release.

Specifically, a second person might have been involved in the crime.

That person’s cell phone could not be recovered by the time officers found out where he had thrown it away, according to Winebrenner’s release. Plus, a softball bat seen by the Garrett police sergeant in the living room upon responding to the home was not photographed nor collected.

“Several days later when a bat that MAY have been the one (the sergeant) saw was located in a shed, it was unsurprisingly clean of DNA,” Winebrenner wrote. “After this 24 hours, no signs of a struggle nor battery nor moving of a body remained.”

While Winebrenner found faults in his department’s handling of the case, McPherson maintained his agency did what it was supposed to do: get the coroner to the scene so the expert can determine how to proceed.

“It was handled accordingly,” he said.