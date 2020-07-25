Defiance County crash leaves one teen serious injured

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A Defiance County crash leaves one teen seriously injured.

Troopers from the Defiance Post responded to a crash just before 3:30 p.m. today.

It happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Blosser Rd. in Farmer Township in Defiance County.

Taylor Birkhimer, 17, was driving northbound on SR 2 when she drove off the right side of the road way, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road. Birkhimer then struck a pole with the ride side of the car.

She was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.