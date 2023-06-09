DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Decatur is ready to welcome tourist downtown for its 12th annual Decatur Sculpture Tour.

The city will unveil the sculptures Friday to kick off the Decatur Sculpture tours.

Over 20 pieces of artwork will located downtown along 2nd, 3rd and Monroe Streets, with additional sculptures placed throughout Decatur.

New this year is an event called Hoosier Pattern Pour. Visitors can make their own pieces of art, and have iron poured into it. You can pick up your art on Sunday, and it’s all for free.

The event kicks off on Friday at 8 am with the installation on 2nd Street, and will last until 9 pm. The mayor will speak at 6pm, and there will be food trucks, vendors, shops, free parking and more.