Decatur remembers 3 Bellmont alum killed in Sunday crash

Bellmont community gathers at Bellmont High School for memorial vigil for three residents killed in Sunday’s crash.

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The community of Decatur is mourning the loss of three Bellmont residents who were tragically killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Connor Brite, 22, Jordan Fuelling, 20, and Trevor Ortiz, 20, were traveling on Nine Mile Road when their car was hit head-on by a driver who lost control and over corrected.

The Bellmont community gathered in the high school’s parking lot Monday night to remember the three men.

Connor Brite

According to his obituary, Brite “was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, Bellmont High School Class of 2016, and most recently completed his studies at Purdue University Ft. Wayne. While in school he worked for Angel’s Bakery in Decatur for 4 years.”

Visitation will be on Friday from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. A reciting of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 p.m. In honor of Connor, his family is asking that those in attendance wear Notre Dame gear or a concert T-shirt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert and Father Nathan Maskal concelebrating.

His burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are asked to be made to St. Joseph Catholic School.

Jordan Fuelling

As written in his obituary, Fuelling “was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Bellmont High School in 2019 and member of the National Honor Society, graduating Suma Cum Laude. During his high school career, he played 4 years of soccer and basketball. He also umpired girls’ summer league softball. He was currently doing course maintenance at the Cross Creek Golf Course in Decatur.”

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirshy & Zelt Funeral. The family is requesting that those in attendance wear IU, Purdue or Bellmont attire.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Gadlage officiating. Face masks are required.

His burial will take place following the service at the Decatur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be given to the Adams County Community Foundation Jordan D. Fuelling Fund.

Trevor Ortiz

According to Facebook, Ortiz was a class of 2018 Bellmont graduate who studied at Indiana University. During his high school career, he played football, baseball and wrestled for the Bellmont Braves as listed on the school’s Maxpreps page. He worked for ‘HWY 27 Landscape Supply’ for two years.

Arrangements for his funeral are pending at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Bellmont Principal, Kim Hiatt, emailed community families sharing that, “[they] were outstanding young men who were beloved by their families and friends alike. Our hearts are broken with them… Our thoughts are prayers are with all who are grieving.”

On Sunday, Bellmont Basketball posted a photo on Twitter saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all families involved in today’s accident. RIP Jordan Fuelling #33. Gone but not forgotten. #foreverabrave”

On Sunday, Bellmont Basketball posted a photo on Twitter saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all families involved in today’s accident. RIP Jordan Fuelling #33. Gone but not forgotten. #foreverabrave”

The Northeast 8 Sports replied to the tweet saying, “The NE8 conference recognizes the community’s heartbreak from this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Bellmont school district this evening in memory of these 3 wonderful men. We support you’all during these difficult times #BellmontStrong”

Ortiz’s employer posted a message on Facebook saying, “Yesterday we lost one of our own in a tragic car accident. We are heartbroken beyond words. Trevor worked for us for 2 years. We will miss his smile everyday. Please pray for his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Trevor, Jordan, and Connor.”

Bellmont High School tweeted, “The Bellmont community’s hearts have been shattered to learn about the three young men’s lives that were taken too soon. The entire staff is sending their thoughts, love, and support to the families affected.”

The high school has let families know that there are councilors on hand if their child is struggling.