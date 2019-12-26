Photos capture a decade of difference downtown

A picture taken after the completion of Parkview Field lacks several downtown buildings that popped up over the following decade. Courtesy: John McGauley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning yielded the construction of Parkview Field, a decade of new buildings spread from home plate to the St. Marys River between 2010 and 2020.

Aerial pictures captured the major changes. The snapshots taken over the years introduce us to Cityscape Flats, The Harrison, Hampton Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, Ash Skyline Plaza, Skyline Tower, Promenade Park, a new Rescue Mission, a boutique hotel, and a new building on The Landing.

Cityscape Flats

The Cityscape Flats residential complex, surrounded by Fairfield Avenue, Ewing Street, Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street was approved in 2015. It eventually replaced several homes and empty lots across the street from Parkview Field.

The empty lots left of Parkview Field would eventually become Cityscape Flats.

The Harrison and Courtyard by Marriott

A key part of the Harrison Square concept which included and surrounded Parkview Field, was the construction of a residential building with businesses on the ground level. After the lot sat empty for the first two seasons of TinCaps baseball, details for The Harrison were officially revealed in 2011.

Before The Harrison was built, the Courtyard by Marriott hotel became the third piece of the Harrison Square puzzle to open. Guests filled the hotel beginning in 2010.

From this view, The Harrison was built just left of Parkview Field's left field. The Courtyard by Marriott was built above The Harrison's spot, left of the parking garage.

Hampton Inn & Suites

Downtown’s newest hotel opened in 2019. Hampton Inn and Suites was built between The Harrison and Courtyard by Marriott along Jefferson Boulevard. It features a rooftop bar and Burger Bar at street level. The land held a small parking lot before groundbreaking.

Hampton Inn and Suites can be seen at the left of the picture, across the street from the Grand Wayne Center.

Ash Skyline Plaza

An entire downtown block was transformed in the middle of the decade. The block surrounded by Webster, Harrison, Berry and Wayne Streets became Ash Skyline Plaza and Skyline Tower. In order for the large office, commercial and parking building to be built, Cindy’s Diner was moved a block north to the Community Center parking lot.

Skyline Tower opened in August 2018, after work began in late 2016. The residential tower, home to 123 apartments and a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, was the second building planned for the site.

The block at the center of the picture, made up mostly of parking spaces would eventually become Ash Skyline Plaza and Skyline Tower. Cindy's Diner still pictured here at Wayne and Harrison would be moved a block to the north at Berry St. and Maiden Ln.



Crews work on Skyline Tower after Skyline Plaza opens. The Metro Building, a block to the north, would eventually get a facelift with new ownership. The neighboring building was razed to make way for the future Ashberry Building.

Promenade Park

The most anticipated project in the last decade may be Promenade Park along the St. Marys River. It serves as the centerpiece of riverfront development, which includes two additional phases to be built in the new decade. The park opened in August, 2019. The park replaced several industrial buildings along Superior Street. The Cambray Building was saved by the Hall family and moved a block to the south to become a future Hall’s restaurant.

All but one of the buildings in the block at the center of this picture would be razed to make way for Promenade Park. One, the Cambray Building, would be moved.



Rescue Mission

After years of fundraising, construction of a new Rescue Mission began in April, 2019. The building, anticipated to open for use in 2020, was built at the corner of Lafayette Street and Washington Boulevard. It replaced a warehouse and the for 412 Club.

The brick building near the center of the picture was torn down via wrecking ball to make way for a new Rescue Mission building.

Work on the Rescue Mission continues on December 26, 2019.

Boutique Hotel

Fort Wayne businesswoman and co-founder of Vera Bradley, Barb Baekaard, saw dreaming and much effort fulfilled as work began on a boutique hotel on Main Street in 2019. The hotel, Baekaard hopes to be named ‘Fox on Main,’ replaces a parking lot surrounded by Main, Pearl St., Maiden Ln., and Harrison Street.

In this view from PNC Center, the parking lot at the bottom right corner would eventually be cleared to make way for the boutique hotel.

Construction on the boutique hotel is visible on December 26, 2019.

The Landing

Several historic buildings were renovated and in the 100 block of W. Columbia Street, better known as The Landing. The block re-opened in October, 2019 with the addition of a new building. It stands in place of a smaller building and parking lot in the center of the block and offers apartments and commercial space.

The small brick building at the bottom of the picture, left of center would be razed to make way for a new residential and commercial building as a part of The Landing.

The newest building on the Landing can be seen left of the courthouse dome and above the bank that sits along Main Street.

Several additional buildings, planned in the decade before 2020 are set to rise in the new decade. Those include Ruoff Mortgage’s world headquarters as well as the Ashberry building and mixed use developments near Headwaters Park and Promenade Park.