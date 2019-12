For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

For more than 15 years, Republican Mark Souder represented Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. But in May 2010, Souder unexpectedly announced his resignation from Congress after admitting to an affair with one of his part-time female staff members.

A special election was held and Marlin Stutzman was elected to take Souder seat.