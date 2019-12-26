A decade of coverage you counted on: Parkview Hospital expands

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

After years of planning and construction, Parkview Regional Medical Center opened its doors in March 2012 on the north side of Fort Wayne. The $500 million project brought new technology and features to the Summit City, as well as a new skyline.

With the expansion, Parkview has become the No. 1 employer in Fort Wayne, employing nearly 8,000 in the region. Throughout the decade, Parkview has grown in patient care and facilities, including a cancer treatment facility, smart rooms and more.

In 2018, Parkview officials announced plans to expand its regional medical center. The new 6-story, 168,000 square foot medical tower will house 72 new inpatient beds on the north-side campus. The development will include 63,000 square feet of “shell space” for future expansion. The new portion is expected to open in spring 2021.