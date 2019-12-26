A decade of coverage you counted on: Loss of local leaders

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

In the past 10 years, Fort Wayne and Allen County have lost several noticeable leaders. WANE 15 takes a look back at their legacies.

Mark Haudenschild served as a firefighter with the Washington Center Township Volunteer Fire Department. He passed away in the line of duty on Nov. 11, 2012. He was 26 years old.

Bishop John D’Arcy served as the eighth Bishop of Fort Wayne. He passed away on Feb. 3, 2013. D’Arcy was 80 years old.

Phyllis Pond served as an educator and elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 1978. She passed away on Sept. 22, 2013. She was 82.

Dick Freeland was the chairman of the board of Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne Inc. He passed away on Oct. 20, 2013. He was 76.

David Rigney was an officer with the North Manchester Police Department. He died on Nov. 17, 2014. He was 39 years old.

Nate Mills was a Fort Wayne firefighter. He passed away on March 1, 2015. He was 41 years old.

Edgar Whitcomb was the 43rd governor of Indiana. He passed away on Feb. 4, 2016. He was 98 years old.

Eugene Parker was a local sports agent and influential figure in the sports world. He passed away on March 31, 2016. He was 60 years old.

Steve McElvene was a local New Haven basketball standout who went on to play for the Dayton Flyers. He passed away on May 12, 2016. He was 20.

Jane Avery was the long-time executive director of Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana. She passed away on July 17, 2015. She was 62.

Randall Smith was a U.S. Navy petty officer. He passed away in the line of duty on July 18, 2015. He was 26.

Tonya Hoeffel was the mayor of Garrett. She passed away on Sept. 6, 2015. She was 53.

Linda Vandeveer was a local activist that worked with local law enforcement to clean up their neighborhood and build the city’s police and firefighter memorial. She passed away on Sept. 29, 2016. She was 66 years old.

Bob Chase was the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets since 1953. He passed away on Nov. 24, 2016. He was 90 years old.

Joseph Cox served as a deputy for Allen County Sheriff’s Department for 19 years. He passed away in the line of duty on Feb. 12, 2017. He was 48 years old.

Sam Hall was the son of Don Hall and co-owned the Hall’s franchise. He passed away on April 8, 2017. He was 68 years old.

James Hardy III was a Fort Wayne native who made it big in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. He passed away on June 7, 2017. He was 31.

Ian Rolland was President and Chairman at Lincoln National Corporation in Fort Wayne. He passed away on July 1, 2017. He was 84 years old.

Eric Balliet served as a captain on the Fort Wayne Fire Department. He passed away in the line of duty on Sept. 27, 2017. He was 41.

Mark Boner was a sergeant in the United States Army. He passed away in the line of duty on Jan. 6, 2018. He was 43.

Charly Butcher was a radio announcer and icon with WOWO and WMEE for more than 30 years. He passed away on Aug. 15, 2018. He was 61.

Hana Stith was a community activist and civil rights leader who was among the first African-American teachers to be hired by Fort Wayne Community Schools. She passed away on Sept. 5, 2018. She was 90 years old.

David Tinsley served as a police officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department for 16 years. He passed away in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2018. He was 50 years old.

Richard Lugar served as a Republican Senator for Indiana between 1977 until 2013. He passed away on April 28, 2019. He was 87 years old.

Cas was a K9 officer with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. She passed away on July 10, 2019.

Brandon Kreischer was a solider in the United States Army. He passed away in the line of duty on July 29, 2019. He was 20 years old.

Don Ayres was a well known Fort Wayne car dealer, businessman, and philanthropist. He passed away on July 6, 2019. He was 76 years old.

Don Wolf was president and CEO for 25 years of the co-op now known as Do it Best Corp. and was known as much for his charitable work. He died on Sept. 11, 2019. He was 90 years old.