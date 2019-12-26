A decade of coverage you counted on: IPFW becomes PFW

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

For more than 50 years, Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne educated thousands of students. But halfway through the decade, the trust in leadership at the university started to shake, and major changes soon followed.

In 2016, a vote of no confidence in IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwin was approved by the university’s Faculty Senate. About half of the school’s tenured faculty signed off on a petition to oust her.

That was just the start of changes at the university.

The following years would lead to a realignment that did away with the shared governance of the campus by Purdue and Indiana universities. IPFW became a Purdue regional campus with IU offering studies only in the health sciences.

IPFW hosted its 50th commencement ceremony in May 2017 with more than 1,800 students receiving degrees. One year later, the 51st commencement was the last held under the IPFW structure.

On July 1, 2018, Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne officially changed its name to Purdue University Fort Wayne. One year after the switch, PFW announced the expansion of the university with the purchase of the old Brown Mackie College. The number of students enrolled in the university has also increased.