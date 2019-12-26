A decade of coverage you counted on: Growth, stability at GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

General Motors has been a pillar of Fort Wayne since the Fort Wayne General Assembly Plant opened in 1986. But in the past decade, the automaker has expanded and solidified itself as one of the top employers in the region.

Starting off the decade, GM added 900 jobs in 2010. Those hirings created the plant’s 3rd shift and gave employees an 8-hour workday instead of the 10-hour they were previously working. The Fort Wayne Assembly plant was working around the clock with more than 4,000 employees.

In 2015, GM officials announced plans to invest $1.2 billion in a four-year project to prepare the local plant to produce the next generation of pickups. At the time, officials described it as one of the biggest investments the company has ever made.

Then, in May 2019, General Motors officials announced plans to invest $24 million to update conveyors and tooling in the paint and body shops, increasing the production of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

But even the investment wouldn’t stop members of the United Auto Workers from going on strike. For the first time since 2008, union workers at GM plants around the country, including at Fort Wayne Assembly, walked off the line and grabbed picket signs in September. The strike lasted for 40 days and workers received raises and a better process for temporary workers to become permanent employees.