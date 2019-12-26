A decade of coverage you counted on: Fort Wayne Police Department leadership

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

Over the past decade, the Fort Wayne City Police Department has seen three different police chiefs.

Long-time Chief Rusty York was sworn in 2000. He was later appointed Fort Wayne Public Safety Director by Mayor Tom Henry in January 2014. That role was reinstated after 13 years.

Garry Hamilton was sworn in as the city’s first black police chief in January 2014. However, after two years in the positions, Hamilton stepped down to run the police department’s new Community Relations Division.

Current police Chief Steve Reed was sworn into office August of 2016.