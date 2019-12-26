A decade of coverage you counted on: Elmhurst High School closes

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

After 79 years, the Fort Wayne Community school board voted to close Elmhurst High School in June 2010. School officials at the time blamed the closing of the school on a $300 million cut to education made by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels.

After sitting vacant for 7 years, the school system decided to sell the property. Hanson Aggregates bought the school and announced in 2017 they would tear down the building, reopening wounds for many alumni.

But before the building was torn down, former students were allowed to walk the halls one last time.

Nearly one year later, in 2018, the demolition began on the old high school. Today where once stood a school now stands a crushed stone and sand business. But the memories made on the school grounds will stay in the hearts of all that walked these halls.