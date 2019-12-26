A decade of coverage you counted on: April Tinsley cold case solved

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

It took 30 years, but Fort Wayne’s most notorious cold case was solved this decade.

On July 15, 2018, family and friends of April Tinsley finally had a name and a face of the person that murdered the 8-year-old in 1988.

John D. Miller pleaded guilty in December 2018 to charges of murder and child molesting. According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, Miller’s earliest possible release date is July 15, 2058, six days after what would be his 99th birthday.