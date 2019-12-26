A decade of coverage you counted on: 5 infamous crimes of the decade

For the past decade you have trusted WANE 15 for your local news coverage. Now we are taking a look back from 2010 to 2019 at the coverage you counted on.

We take a look back at the biggest crimes of the decade.

Facebook killings:

It was Dec. 10, 2011, when Fort Wayne Police found three bodies in a home on Lima Road. A woman in Washington State tipped them off after seeing a post on Bart Heller’s Facebook page. Heller shot and killed 19-year-old Erin Jehl and Ryann Tipton before he then turned the gun on himself. Jehl had just ended a relationship with Heller and was picking up her things.

Boys kill Cromwell man:

In April 2010, Colt Lundy, 15 at the time, and 12-year-old Paul Gingerich shot Philip Danner, Colt’s stepfather, in his Cromwell home. They were later caught in Illinois. Both pleaded guilty as adults to conspiracy to commit murder, and both were sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Lundy is currently serving the rest of his sentence on home detention. Gingerich is currently on probation.

Owen Collins:

On Jan. 17, 2015, 3-year-old Owen Collins was reported missing in Bluffton. Owen’s body was found one day later. The coroner found the boy died of blunt force trauma. The boy’s mother, Breanna Arnold, her boyfriend, Zachery Barnes, and Zachary Barker were all arrested in his death.

Police learned that Barnes and Barker disposed of Owen’s body by wrapping it in plastic, placed it in a cardboard box, moved it to a wooded area near Marion and set the box on fire.

Zachery Barnes pleaded guilty to murdering the toddler; he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, Breanna Arnold was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 2 1/2 years of probation for a single charge of Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine. Baker pleaded to abuse of a corpse and dealing methamphetamine in a separate deal with prosecutors that dropped four additional charges against him. He was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Aliahna Lemmon:

On Dec. 23, 2011, 9-year-old Aliahna Lemmon was reported missing. Days later, her babysitter and neighbor, Michael Plumadore, confessed to beating Aliahna with a brick and then dismembering her body, hiding parts of her remains in freezer bags.

Plumadore was sentenced to life in prison, plus 36 years.

Amber Pasztor

On Sept. 26, 2016, 30-year-old Amber Pasztor killed her neighbor, Frank Macomber and stole his car. Pasztor then abducted her children, 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, from their custodial grandparent’s home. A statewide Amber Alert was issued and that night she was found parked outside the Elkhart Police Department, the bodies of her children found smothered to death in the backseat.

Pasztor later admitted to the killings. She was sentenced to 130 years in prison for killing two of her children and 65 years for the death of her neighbor.