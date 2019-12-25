Skip to content
Decade in Review
Don Draper, Eleven, Selina Meyer lead AP roles of the decade
2 dead in stabbing at east-side motel; ‘person of interest’ sought
Fort Wayne server receives $1,500 tip from diner on Christmas Eve
Family speaks out after losing home in fire ahead of Christmas
WANE 15 personalities share favorite Christmas traditions
Area churches pay off more than $2 million in medical debt
Busy or procrastinating? We speak to last-minute holiday shoppers
Sports company sues in letter ‘O’ dispute with Ohio State
Fort Wayne server receives $1,500 tip from diner on Christmas Eve
It’s National Eggnog Day
Santa and FWPD deliver Christmas gifts to children
Chris Darby’s favorite stories of 2019
Bus driver rescues two dogs found running loose