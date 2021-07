FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A new law passed by the Indiana General Assembly aims to help Hoosier students better understand how government works and be involved in their community.

House Enrolled Act 1384 adds new civic education requirements for middle school students, starting with 6th graders. It also creates a state civic education committee made of state legislators and educators. They will be tasked with evaluating the state's current standards on civic education and whether any changes need to be made.