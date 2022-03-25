EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Law enforcement officers were on the scene of a death investigation at a home in the 700 block of North Saint Joseph Avenue Friday morning. The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Dispatchers say a call came in just before midnight Thursday reporting shots fired in the area.

Officers say a male and female were found dead inside the residence. A police report also indicates three other females were found alive inside the home. They were reportedly taken in for questioning.

An employee at a nearby store says at one point officers were in the parking lot of a bank aiming rifles at the home. They also said there was a lot of flashlight activity coming from inside.

Law enforcement put out a BOLO for a person of interest, and a State Trooper with the Sellersburg Post spotted a car in Corydon, IN outside a hotel.

The trooper called for back up, but the car left before anyone got there. The trooper followed to pull him over but says the car sped away.

During the chase, officials say the car reached speeds over 100mph before crashing. The car went airborne through a power pole and landed upside down.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police confirmed the driver as the suspect in the double homicide. In a news release, the suspect was identified as Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, of Valparaiso. ISP says that a crash investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office identified the victims as 68-year-old David Anthony Macke and 31-year-old Kara Frederick. An autopsy for the victims is scheduled on Sunday.

This is a developing story.