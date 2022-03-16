Speeding, distracted driving, impairment and even COVID may be playing roles in the pike.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man hit a 21-year-old woman walking across East State Boulevard and then fled the scene, leaving her for dead.

A motorcyclist heading west on Coliseum Boulevard died after colliding with a car that pulled in front of him while trying to make a left turn.

A driver of black Honda ran a red light at Sherman and West Coliseum boulevards and struck a Nissan, leaving its driver pinned inside. The man later died.

That’s just a sample of the 47 traffic fatalities investigated by the Allen County Coroner last year, the most in more than a decade.

It’s also a smattering of the roughly 941 people who died in crashes on Indiana roadways last year, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, which released preliminary numbers earlier this month.

Those numbers are up 5 percent from 2020 and 16 percent from pre-COVID pandemic levels of 2019.

There’s also been a spike in traffic fatalities nationwide, with 31,720 people killed on American roads during the first nine months of 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

That’s a 12 percent increase during the same time frame of 2020.

All of this despite the fact people were driving less miles during the past two years due to less need to travel in a pandemic era that saw working from home become popular and businesses shut down.

Which has left investigators nationwide somewhat flummoxed:

Did drivers become so complacent, and at times, more careless on roads that were no longer as busy as they once were?

“That’s a theory,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, which keeps numbers on statewide traffic fatalities. “There has been some speculation that as vehicle miles decreased, people felt safer driving at faster speeds.”

Speeding has been the No. 1 issue for Hoosier drivers, according to McDonald, whose agency also saw a slight decrease in seatbelt use as well.

There has also been an uptick in impaired driving during that timeframe, according to McDonald, and as always, distracted driving.

“Those played into it, as well,” he said.

Indiana State Police troopers dealt with people driving at speeds they had not seen in years, according to Fort Wayne Post spokesman Sgt. Brian Walker.

“We’ve seen extremely high speeds and extremely reckless driving in the last couple of years compared to years prior,” Walker said. “There’s been a lack of regard for traffic law and a lot more risky traffic behavior.”

Once again, theories abound for that.

Once the pandemic began, some experts believe that policing all over the country may have taken an approach that would’ve minimized interactions.

While a wide range of data is not currently available, there may have been less traffic stops conducted by police, which once again might have led some drivers to believe they could drive however they wanted.

“People take note of that,” said Walker, speaking on the possibility less stops were done nationwide. “Maybe police were out there but only handling serious calls, the word gets around.”

Still, experts and investigators alike believe distracted driving probably played a role in the large number of fatalities, though that is sometimes hard to prove.

And it’s not just phones. Distracted driving can come from someone trying to put on makeup, taking a sip of coffee, looking back to check on kids or fiddling with the radio or looking down at whatever they might look down at.

“Try as we might, we’re still getting distracted driving crashes,” said Lt. Tony Maze of the Fort Wayne Police Department. “Maybe they look down for a moment, or maybe they’re using some hands free-device but they still haven’t figured it out.”

In response to the high rate of fatalities, Indiana State Police are in the midst of extra patrols that will last through Monday.

That coincides with St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament, both events that see a rise in impaired driving with lots of people on the roads.

“When law enforcement is out and about, people drive slower, McDonald said. “They put the seatbelt on. They put the cell phone down.”

Still, traffic fatality numbers for this year in Indiana are trending high.

As of early this week, Indiana State Police had investigated 152 traffic fatalities throughout the state, according to Walker.

The primary reasons for those crashes have been people disregarding traffic signals, driving left of center and hitting pedestrians – which could be anything from someone who was hit while changing a tire on the side of the road or someone hit while walking on the interstate from a disabled vehicle.

“In order to achieve a significant reduction in these fatal crash numbers, we must have increased voluntary compliance,” said Walker. “Safe, responsible, undistracted driving behavior on the part of all motorists is the key to reducing fatal crashes on our Hoosier roadways.”

On Wednesday, a Honda pickup headed north on U.S. 27 collided at a traffic light with a Buick headed west on Hessen Cassel Road.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead, according to the Allen County Coroner.

It’s so far the 10th traffic fatality in the county this year.