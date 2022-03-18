FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The deadline to apply for the Indiana State Police’s latest recruiting class – along with a $47,000 annual salary – is a little more than a week away.

Police are accepting applications until March 27 and those who want to apply must do so at www.IndianaTrooper.com.

Along with the annual salary, which takes effect July 1, trainees will get roughly 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during their time in the state police’s recruit academy, according to a media release.

Other perks include a new take home patrol car issued to those who complete training, over $9,000 of new equipment and lifetime pension and deferred compensation with state matching, according to the media release.

Applications must be in by 11:59 p.m. eastern standard time on March 27.