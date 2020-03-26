DC sports broadcasters use their voices to help feed the city

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The cancellation of sports has silenced arenas and stadiums around the world, however, some of the voices that bring our sports to life in Washington, D.C. have found a way to still have their voices be heard, and for a good cause.

Fourteen D.C. sports broadcasters have launched the initiative “Voices of D.C. Sports: Helping to Feed the City” that will raise money through personal shoutout messages.

For a minimum donation of $25, fans can request a personalized video from some of the most recognizable voices in D.C. sports through the digital app Cameo.

Proceeds from the videos will benefit three local D.C. non-profits, DC Central Kitchen, Capital Area Food Bank, and Martha’s Table.

Fans can also make a donation by texting DCSPORTS to 44321.

Below is a list of all of the sports broadcasters participating.

Washington Capitals:

Joe Beninati, NBC Sports Washington Capitals play-by-play announcer

Al Koken, NBC Sports Washington Capitals reporter and host

Craig Laughlin, NBC Sports Washington Capitals analyst

Alan May, NBC Sports Washington Capitals studio analyst

John Walton, Capitals Radio play-by-play announcer

Washington Nationals:

Dave Jageler, Nationals Radio play-by-play announcer

FP Santangelo, MASN Nationals color analyst

Charlie Slowes, Nationals Radio, play-by-play announcer

Washington Redskins:

Larry Michael, Washington Redskins play-by-play announcer

Washington Wizards:

Caron Butler, NBC Sports Washington Wizards analyst

Glenn Consor, NBC Sports Washington and Wizards Radio analyst

Drew Gooden – NBC Sports Washington Wizards color analyst

Dave Johnson, Wizards Radio play-by-play broadcaster and D.C. United play-by-play announcer

Justin Kutcher, NBC Sports Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer