An image of pro-choice advocates protesting a potential abortion ban outside the Indiana statehouse on Monday, 7/26/22. (Rex Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — As the Indiana General Assembly convened Monday to begin discussions on a potential abortion ban in the Hoosier state, hundreds of pro-choice advocates showed up at the statehouse to protest a ban.

They held an event called the “Bans off Indiana Rally.” A group of 46 traveled from Fort Wayne to join in on the attempt to sway lawmakers away from any sort of ban.

“I just don’t think it’s right to have a political group to decide what is safe and right for women and our families. That’s why I’m here,” Fort Wayne resident Diane Kneller said.

On Tuesday, a pro-life rally is scheduled, and Right to Life of Northeast Indiana’s Executive Director, Zach Rodgers, told WANE 15 he’d see groups that rivaled Monday’s pro-choice turnout.

Rodgers called people who are pro-life the “vocal majority.”

“I think you’re going to see a lot of people come out today to say ‘We’re going to stand against abortion,'” Rodgers said.

Right to Life put out statements in support of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and it supports an abortion ban, but doesn’t find the proposed bill to be good enough.

Rodgers said the lack of enforcement mechanisms is the biggest issue and he anticipates many amendments made in the senate and the house before it could be fully approved.

“We are hopeful that a ban does get passed; however, what is currently presented, for us as an organization, is still unacceptable,” he said. “So, we are hoping that they push it even further and that they fix what bill that they’re presenting.”

A group of pro-life advocates with Right to Life of Northeast Indiana are traveling to Indianapolis on Tuesday.

WANE 15 will have reports from inside and outside of the statehouse in newscasts throughout the day.