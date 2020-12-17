Davey’s Delicious Bagels; serving up something new in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new bagel shop is serving up something special to our area. Davey’s Delicious Bagels started up in November and has been welcomed by many in the Fort Wayne area. Owner and operator Davey Heritier moved to the area and was ready to start up this new business.

The idea came to life while Heritier was bedridden for months from an injury. He was living in Atlanta, GA at the time and got an opportunity to move to Los Angeles, CA to pursue furthering his music and songwriting career. While there COVID hit and it was back to the drawing board.

Heritier decided to move back to the area at the end of the summer and started up Davey’s Delicious Bagels in November at the CookSpring shared kitchen on the South side of Fort Wayne.

The menu features breakfast and lunch bagel options as well as soup. Some of the bagels are named after some of Fort Wayne’s staples like, “The Mad Ant,” “Tin Cap’s Turkey!” and “The “07.” Heritier is thankful for the support he has received and continues to receive from the Fort Wayne community.

In the near future Heritier has plans to open a brick-and-mortar shop at the intersection of Broadway and Washington where guests can enjoy delicious bagels while hanging out and listening to live music.

To order, simply go to the website and enter your phone number to be sent directions on how to pick up your order.