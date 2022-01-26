DashMart, pick-up and delivery only convenience store, coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DoorDash, the popular food delivery service, has started a convenience store called DashMart, and a new location is coming to Fort Wayne. DashMart is a delivery and pick-up only convenience store and is owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash. They are not open for public walk-ins.

This new type of convenience store was launched nationwide in August 2020. It’s available on the DoorDash website and app within the Convenience tab.

DashMart partnered with national brands like the Cheesecake Factory as well as local restaurants to sell their products. They offer an average of 3,500 items per store, selling everything from fresh and frozen grocery staples to household essentials. Items range from pet food, snacks, and ready-made restaurant meals to packaged spices and rubs from local businesses.

The only other DashMarts in Indiana are in Indianapolis. The Fort Wayne store plans to open in the next few months at State and Laverne where Family Video used to be.