Darius Leonard headlines annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts took center stage on Tuesday night at the Grand Wayne Center as the featured guest speaker at the 48th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner.

Here's @Colts star Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) on Carl Nassib: "I'm happy for him. You've got to accept everybody as who they are… I'm definitely proud of him. If he was in the locker room we would welcome him in just like everybody else." @NFL @nflnetwork #Colts pic.twitter.com/PwOThvA4kW — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) June 22, 2021

Leonard and the Colts are coming off a 11-5 season that saw Indianapolis lose to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round of the playoffs. Leonard, Quenton Nelson, and Ryan Kelly were all selected to the Pro Bowl after the season.

This season the Colts will have a new quarterback at the helm, as Carson Wentz was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to bolster the position following the retirement of Philip Rivers.

In addition, Leonard is expected to come into a big payday in the near future. His rookie contract runs out following the 2021 season, and he’s projected to earn more than the $18 million a season Seattle’s Bobby Wagner makes as the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. Leonard was a second round pick out of South Carolina State in 2018.

The Colts open the 2021 season September 12 at home against the Seattle Seahawks.