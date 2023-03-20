FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If your taste buds are craving something sweet, you’re in luck! Participating Dairy Queen locations are giving away free small vanilla ice cream cones for Free Cone Day on Monday, March 20.

The Free Cone Day event lines up with the first official day of the spring season.

The offer is limited to one cone per customer. Not all locations may be participating, and the offer may not be available for mobile and delivery orders.

For more information visit Dairy Queen’s website.