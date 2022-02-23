LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three separate cyber tips sparked an investigation into and ultimately an arrest of a south central Indiana man on child porn and drug charges, according to Indiana State Police.

Allen D. Kemple, 30, of Mitchell, is not only accused of possessing child porn but of manufacturing it, as well.

Troopers with the state police’s Bloomington post and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began looking into Kemple after receiving cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about him in December.

An extensive investigation led to search warrants being served at Kemple’s home. There, troopers not only found images of child pornography but images of child pornography he may have altered, according to state police, which is also illegal.

Kemple is currently facing one felony count of child exploitation, five felony counts of child pornography involving victims under the age of 12, four felony counts of child pornography and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

He’s also facing misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Kemple was booked into Lawrence County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged by Indiana State Police to contact law enforcement or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com.