Cuddles for Clayton is Positively Fort Wayne

Some children at a Fort Wayne hospital are cuddling up to a gift of warmth this holiday season. A high school student who’s dedicated to helping others dropped off a handmade heart felt donation at Lutheran Children’s Hospital earlier this year.

“I love helping people,” said 17-year old Madison Schoeneman. This Adams Central High School student recently won a 4H contest started by the Shuck family. The family started the Clayton A. Shuck Memorial award to honor their son, who loved animals and died from cancer. Schoeneman won cash from that contest and decided to use that money to help children like Clayton.

“I got $100. Each blanket cost $10,” said Schoeneman. “I decided to give blankets. It’s something I wanted to do for kids in the hospital because they’re fighting for their lives. So I made 10 blankets. That’s how Cuddles from Clayton got started. My mom helped me cut each segment and we did it in my basement and whenever we had the time.”

Since Clayton was a patient at Lutheran Children’s Hospital Schoeneman contacted Lutheran about dropping off the blankets. Before the drop off she and her mom said a prayer. “After asking God to bless the blankets and help the children we brought the blankets to the pediatric cancer unit at Lutheran,” said Schoeneman.

“I’ve also helped create a fund for Cuddles from Clayton through my church and people there can donate to it. I would like to branch out to other hospitals eventually,” she said.

“This isn’t a one and done project,” said Heidi Schoeneman, Madison’s mother. “She wants it to continue.”

“This year we decided that during our family Christmas, we’re going to make blankets and have a big blanket making day,” said Schoeneman. “My goal is to make sure no child leaves the cancer unit or the regular Children’s Hospital without a blanket.”