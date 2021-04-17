Crusin for Acceptance happening in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This is a fun, family friendly, social distanced event and show your support for Autism acceptance. The outdoor event (rain or shine) begins at 1 p.m. at Glenbrook Square mall on April 25 with the opening of the vendor fair. The cruise starts at 2 p.m.

Decorating cars is encouraged while being mindful of how speed and weather could affect your safety and others. Decorate your vehicle with your favorite character, autism facts or whatever you feel shows autism acceptance. We will observe posted speed limits and follow all traffic rules. This years route is as follows:

Leaving Glenbrook Square turning right and heading north on State Road 3 to Dupont Road. Turn right and heading east on Dupont Road to Coldwater Road.

Turn right and then traveling south on Coldwater Road and returning to Glenbrook Square.

For more information, visit the event website.