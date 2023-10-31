BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE)— Hundreds of children and their families enjoyed the 25th annual “Boo in Bluffton” on Tuesday evening despite the cold weather.

Every year on the evening of Halloween, downtown streets close to cars and open up to pedestrians. Near-freezing temperatures meant that many costumes were coupled with winter coats. But that didn’t stop kids from getting their fair share of candy.

More than 50 businesses and organizations sponsored this year’s event. Year after year, one of the most in-demand stops is City Hall, where trick-or-treaters get to meet the Mayor John Whicker.

“By the participation, it’s a well attended function for the city of Bluffton,” Whicker said. “It brings everyone together and that’s what the neat thing about it is.”

“Boo in Bluffton” has been around since 1998, and since then the mayor has dressed up as Uncle Sam every single year.