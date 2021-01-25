‘You’re not no good guy’: Man sentenced for shooting inside Fort Wayne Kroger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who shot a man inside a Fort Wayne Kroger store in 2018 has been sentenced.

Marr P. Brown was handed 35 years for Attempted Murder related to a Dec. 19, 2018, shooting inside the Kroger along North Clinton Street that left James M. Walker Jr. critically hurt.

Marr P. Brown

It was around 6:30 p.m. that night when police and medics were called to the grocery store on a report of shots fired with a person down.

According to court records, surveillance video from inside the store showed the shooter and the victim having a verbal argument just before the shooting. The suspect then calmly walked out of the store and got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee, an affidavit detailed.

A witness said the shooting happened in an aisle of the grocery store, inches from a young child.

Brown was identified as the suspect and he was arrested in a traffic stop a couple days later.

A jury found Brown guilty of Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness in November.

In court Monday, Walker said he was shot twice in the ordeal – once in the back of the left arm and once in the back of the left leg. Walker said he’s partially paralyzed in the left leg and only has 50 percent use of his left arm. He now walks with a cane.

Walker said in open court that the shooting was a drug deal gone wrong.

“You try to come off like a good guy. You’re not no good guy,” said Walker. “We were doing business (drugs) and it turned for the worse. I should have bled out but God gave me another chance.”

Brown has said he shot Walker in self-defense.

As part of his sentencing, Brown was also ordered to pay $38,400 restitution for lost wages. A no contact order with the victim was also put in place.