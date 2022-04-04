FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A young child has died after being struck by a car northwest of Fort Wayne Sunday.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at Butt and Hildebrand roads.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman told WANE 15 a teenaged driver struck the child, who was on a bike. The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, Capt. Steve Stone said Monday.

Few details are available as the sheriff’s department waits for an official police report to be filed, Stone said.

The Allen County Coroner’s office will issue a report as to the manner and cause of the child’s death.