INDIANAPOLIS – An Indy man is charged in connection to an armed robbery from May and reportedly asked the same woman out on Facebook the same day.

Court documents show 31-year-old Damien Boyce was charged with armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon last Wednesday. Boyce was also arrested and charged in connection to a separate robbery from early June.

On May 8 around 9 p.m., Indianapolis police say they were called to investigate an armed robbery of a person at a home off Harlan Street near East Raymond Street on the city’s near southwest side. Officers spoke with the woman on scene who confirmed the robbery and completed a case report.

Court documents detail that the reported robbery took place on May 8 around 4 a.m. when the woman returned to her home after work. She says as she was getting items from her mailbox, a man was approaching her.

The victim added after exchanging a few words, Boyce responded by pulling out a gun and telling her that he was going to “break into her residence.”

She told Boyce that she didn’t have anything in the house but had money in her car. She gave him about $100 in cash she received from tips at work. Boyce then asked if she had a boyfriend while still pointing the gun at her.

Boyce revealed his name and had the woman add him on Facebook before he fled the scene on his bike.

Boyce later accepted the invite sent and sent messages to the woman. The victim didn’t initially file a report with the police but decided to report after speaking with her boyfriend.

Court documents detail that investigators were able to get a search warrant for conversations Boyce had with the woman on May 8 via Facebook including where he asked her on a date. He said, “Fr I’m shi*ty we had to meet up on them terms… come chill with me I swear I’m not on that type of timing.”

Messages to victim from Boyce via Facebook (Marion County Prosecutor’s Office)

The woman responded by telling Boyce she had a boyfriend and that she couldn’t “do that.”

Boyce was arrested after officers found him on the scene of another reported robbery around 8:30 p.m. on June 11 off Palmer Street on the city’s near southeast side where he was arrested and taken into police custody.

Boyce is charged with armed robbery; taking property by force, Level 3 Felony and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction in the last 15 years, Level 5 Felony.

A pretrial conference hearing is scheduled for July 5 at 10 a.m.