FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces multiple felony charges after reportedly committing sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The suspect, 59-year-old Todd Magginnis, reportedly committed the offenses between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.

According to court documents, Magginnis reportedly placed a sex toy onto the leg and private parts of the victim with the device turned on and reportedly said the victim “should like things like this.”

Magginnis also reportedly put a meth pipe on the victim’s lips on multiple occasions, according to court documents, and told the victim, “you know what happens when you don’t.”

The two charges Magginnis faces, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, are both Level 6 felonies.

As of Monday, there is an active warrant for Magginnis’ arrest.