Fort Wayne strip club accused of over-serving customer in wrongful death suit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A wrongful death suit has been filed against a Fort Wayne strip club, accusing it of over-serving a customer before she died in a fatal crash near the club.

In a suit filed in Allen Superior Court on Monday, the estate of Adre’Onna Milligan accuses Cover Girls of negligence during the late hours of Dec. 18, 2018, and the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2018.

Authorities investigate a fatal crash along Production Road on Dec. 19, 2018.

According to the suit, Milligan arrived at the club at 1525 Production Road around 11:40 p.m. and stayed until after 3 a.m. Around 3:15 a.m., Mulligan drove her vehicle off Production Road. The car rolled and crashed into a ditch upside down.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology screen showed Milligan had a blood-alcohol content of .302 at the time of the crash, according to the suit.

“Milligan was intoxicated when she ran off of the road near the nightclub, and her intoxication was a direct and proximate cause of the collision and a direct and proximate cause of her death,” the suit reads, alleging Cover Girls “knew that Milligan was intoxicated and yet continued to provide her alcoholic beverages.”

The suit alleges Cover Girls is liable under Indiana’s Dram Shop Act, which prohibits bars or anyone else from giving alcohol to a visibly drunk person.

The suit alleges Milligan’s parents suffered damages by being “deprived of Milligan’s love and companionship.”

The suit asks for judgement against Cover Girls and asks for relief for burial and funeral expenses, along with damages for her parents and “all other proper relief.”

A daytime manager at Cover Girls told WANE 15 the club would not comment on the lawsuit.