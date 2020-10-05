Report: Wrong-way driver nearly hits trooper, found to be drunk

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan woman was arrested early Sunday morning after Indiana State Police said she was driving the wrong way while intoxicated and nearly crashed into a trooper.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday along S.R. 127 in Angola.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

According to an Indiana State Police report, a trooper was taking an arrestee to the Steuben County Jail along S.R. 127 when a Chevrolet HHR came around the circle intersection in downtown Angola southbound in the wrong direction.

The driver – Hannah Gore, 40, of Hillsdale, Michigan – was stopped on Washington Street near U.S. 20.

The officers noted Gore was showing obvious signs of intoxication, the report said. A trooper conducted a roadside investigation for impairment, and Gore was taken to the Steuben County Jail for further testing.

Gore’s level of alcohol intoxication was well over twice the legal limit of .08, the report said.

Gore was arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail. She is being held on charges of: