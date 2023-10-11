MUNCIE, Ind. — A professional wrestler who goes by the name of “Kreepy the Clown” was arrested for battering a 34-year-old autistic man after a brawl broke out in the Delaware County Fairgrounds parking lot following a wrestling show in August.

Court documents reveal that Michael R. Keihn, 42, of Muncie was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Delaware County Jail under a preliminary charge of battery of an endangered adult, a Level 5 felony.

Keihn, who wrestles under the facepaint and moniker of “Kreepy the Clown,” is accused of assaulting a 34-year-old autistic man in the parking lot of the Delaware County Fairgrounds on the night of Aug. 12.

Booking photo of Michael Keihn (Delaware Co. Jail)

According to court documents, the autistic man was attending an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling show at the fairgrounds with his caretaker when security ended up having to move the pair due to the victim being “loud and boisterous” and causing “some persons in the area next to him to get angry.”

While leaving the wrestling event, Keihn is accused of attacking the special needs adult in the parking lot, elbowing him in the back of the head while reportedly yelling, “You wanna call someone a b****, call me a b****!”

The autistic man reportedly struck back at Keihn by punching his assailant in the face with a can of Coke, according to one witness’s account.

Witnesses only identified the assailant as “Kreepy the Clown,” according to court documents, implying Keihn may have been in costume at the time of the attack.

The victim’s caretaker told police that he was blocked from getting to his charge and told by the people blocking him to “let them finish the fight.”

One witness told investigators that “Kreepy the Clown” was standing over the victim at one point shouting, “Don’t call my son a f****** r*****!”

The witness reportedly told “Kreepy” to stop by was told by the clown to “just leave.”

Police ended up speaking to someone associated with Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling who confirmed to investigators that Keihn was the man beneath the Kreepy the Clown facepaint. The IPW representative told police that Keihn was fired from working any IPW events due to the fight.

According to the IPW representative, Keihn reportedly admitted to being involved in the fight and said the victim antagonized him.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly spoke to Keihn on Sept. 1, according to court documents. Keihn is accused of lying to the deputy but saying he was not present at the fight in the fairgrounds parking lot.

On Oct. 10, Keihn was arrested at his home in Muncie on one charge of battery.

The victim reportedly suffered a broken nose and several cuts across his face and forehead as a result of the battery.

Keihn could face between one and six years in prison if convicted.